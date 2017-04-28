Bang & Olufsen seems to be serious in reaching more consumers with its B&O PLAY brand. The group recently announced its newest audio device in the form of the Beoplay P2. It’s a new Bluetooth speaker that ditches buttons in favor of gesture controls and taps. The high-end wireless speaker looks simple and no-nonsense with the missing buttons. When you start fidgeting the device, don’t be frustrated if you find no buttons because that’s how it’s been designed—streamlined.

The Beoplay P2 comes after the Beoplay H4 wireless headphones were launched last February. There is still a button but only one at the back to power on-off the device. If you want to control playback, skip tracks, or turn up or down the volume, just tap or share the audio device. You need to configure the actions first through a compatible app on your smartphone.

The idea for using gesture controls is nothing new because some headphones already have such feature. If you may remember the Beoplay A1 from last year, this P2 is similar but is smaller in size. It’s also flatter like a pebble compared to the macaron-shaped speaker. The P2 is more affordable but it still boasts of a leather and aluminium design similar to the A1.

We’re assuming audio quality is also high because you know, it’s from Bang & Olufsen. Other features of the wireless speaker include a microphone, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. The Beoplay P2 is also splash-resistant. Battery can last up to ten hours which is almost a whole day of normal use on a single charge.

Price of the Beoplay P2 is set at only $169. You can get the product in royal blue, sand stone, or black straight from B&Play online.

SOURCE: Beoplay