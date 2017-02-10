B&O PLAY recently introduced a new pair of wireless headphones in the form of the Beoplay H4. Bang & Olufsen boasts of this one being a product that brings authentic sound and luxurious comfort as made possible by their topnotch audio technology, soft lambskin ear cushions, and lambskin covered headband. This pair comes with memory foam cushions so the user gets the perfect fit all the time.

B&O PLAY has always been known for its “best-in-class sound, craftsmanship and design language”. Its reach is being widened and we have no doubt the brand will make it bigger as more people these days are leaning towards minimalism. Beoplay H4 is a product of B&O PLAY’s design heritage. The pair is simple yet makes an impression with the authentic sound experience it offers.

The lambskin ear cushions are comfortable. They allow for a more passive noise isolation. Beoplay H4 features a 3.5mm jack, Micro USB connector, centre button for calls and volume control. It also works with Beoplay App for Android so you can personalize your audio listening game.

The Beoplay H4 will be available for $299 in the US (EUR 299, GBP 249) in Charcoal Grey. You can already get a pair from some third party retailers and online at beoplay.com.