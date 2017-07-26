Bandai Namco has their long-running “Tales” series, and they’ve just released a new game under that banner to the Play Store. It’s called “Tales of the Rays” and as per usual, this is another RPG that you can sink your Android gaming teeth into. The question we ask: is this game worth the effort? Or is it another repetitive RPG that will easily bore us?

The truth of the matter is “Tales of the Rays” does have the expected mobile RPG elements that we’ve gotten used to, but it has some interesting things going for it as well. The gameplay, as seen in the trailer video below, will be quite the same as with the other games from the Tales series. But the design and aesthetic of the game is something to behold.

The gameplay is pretty engaging. You start out with multiple quests that you can grind through to build up levels and collect items. The player’s job is to direct their character towards the enemies when questing. The battle system gives players full control – you can run around and dodge blows from enemies, while performing your own attacks. These attack moves are carried out by swiping on the right side of the screen. There are even some special power moves that you can perform, depending on what weapons you have equipped.

The game is free to play, with in-app purchases. It’s refreshing to see no ads in the game, so all your game time will be in playing the game. Check it out via the download link below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store