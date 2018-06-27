OPPO has had the Find series for so long that we know what to anticipate for each year. We find ourselves finding out (pun intended) what new Find phone the Chinese OEM is offering. Last year, there’s the OPPO Find 9 which isn’t exactly the 9th-gen model. For 2018, we’re looking forward to the OPPO Find X. We’re not sure if it’s supposed to be called the ‘X’ or ‘Ten’ but the name definitely reminds us of the iPhone X from Apple.

The OPPO Find X was introduced last week and we said it’s taking smartphone technology right to the edge. The phone is set to launch in China this week. It can be considered as one of the most innovative devices in the market today with its large, bezel-less screen. It’s not fully bezel-less yet but Oppo isn’t jumping into the notch bandwagon like Samsung and HTC.

We’ve already heard about the specs and features: 6.42-inch AMOLED screen, 2340 × 1080 pixel resolution, 92% screen-to-body ratio, 8GB RAM, max of 256GB onboard storage, dual SIM card system, 4G LTE connectivity, and a Snapdragon 845 processor. These are premium specs you would normally see in a premium flagship released this 2018. When it comes to imaging, OPPO decided on a pop-up camera system similar to the Vivo APEX and Vivo NEX. This way, the front-facing camera sensor, and flash are hidden. You won’t see them on the display panel because they pop up when you need them, reducing the need to use the precious screen space.

The OPPO Find X is one revolutionary product from the company. Unfortunately, if you live in the United States and have been wanting to know when the new device will arrive, you won’t be able to get your hands on one. The OPPO Find X will not be coming to the US. The company appears to be not ready for the American market yet. You can get an OPPO Find X in Europe and other key markets though like the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and France. The phone was initially shown off in Paris. The Chinese announcement is happening soon so we’re curious how OPPO will make a dent in the mobile industry with the Find X.

So no OPPO Find X in the US? The decision seems to be final. Europe appears to be focusing on Europe first that working on a new market may be futile, at least, for now. In this time that Chinese OEM like Huawei and ZTE are having a hard time doing businesses, OPPO needs to plan ahead and be strategic. Although the brand is doing good, it may need to work harder just to keep its place in the business.

In China, Xiaomi is OPPO’s greatest competition. Xiaomi is already doing well in Europe by being prolific in rolling out low-cost smartphones with decent specs. Sources say it’s already Number 4 in the smartphone market as of May 2018–an improvement since the company entered Spain in Q4 2017. World market share is already 7.1 percent.

We can’t help but think about the recent challenges being faced by Huawei and ZTE in the United States made OPPO adamant to enter the same market. Interestingly, there is still a possibility for the OPPO Find X to launch in Canada and Mexico and other major North American markets.

Hate the break it to you folks but @OPPO tells me the Find X is NOT coming to the US. It's a super-cool, innovative product, but they aren't ready to deal with our market yet. Yes on Europe though. — saschasegan (@saschasegan) June 26, 2018