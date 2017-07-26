AutoTools was released by “joaomgcd” last year as another plug-in to his already powerful Tasker automation app. AutoTools gave you more toggles and tweaks that you can do to certain system settings. Now the developer is releasing AutoTools 2.0, and you’ll probably like what he has in store for all of you Tasker fans out there.

AutoTools 2.0 brings with it among other features some nifty new things like web screens, a navigation drawer, and HTML reading capabilities. Of all these new tweaks and tools, web screens might be the highlight. It allows users to create certain UI elements that run on top of your device’s launcher. These are based on presets from the developer himself, as well as members of the user community.

There are also a number of new UI elements available – you can use material card lists with their own navigation drawers, loading screens that keep track of background tasks, and bottom button dialogs. You can choose to have a notification screen that’s built to look like Android’s notification shade, pretty nifty.

Of course, you’ll have to be using Tasker already to benefit from all of these. If you don’t know what Tasker is, better read up on our in-depth description here. Tasker is a paid app, but if you’re into automation, you’ll see that this app is well worth the money.

SOURCE: Joao Apps