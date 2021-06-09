Just recently Google announced the long-awaited expansion to Google TV and Android TV. Now, they have revealed a new partnership with AT&T to bring an irresistible Stadia deal to cloud gaming enthusiasts. The select AT&T customers will get free access to Stadia Pro for a period of six months. Both Google and AT&T are going to benefit from this partnership – as they have a common goal of increasing subscribers to their service – taking things to the next level.

The promo deal is available for AT&T wireless and fiber internet customers with certain terms and conditions. New or existing customers availing the unlimited plans – ones who have a new connection to 5G or upgrade existing line to 5G are eligible for the offer.

For home users on fiber optics connection – the offer will be valid to users (new and existing) who opt for the plan offering 300Mbps/500Mbps/1Gbps speed. A sweet deal if you already use one of these plans.

The offer will be valid starting June 9, as the users will have access to free library of Stadia Pro games, with new titles added every month. Users will also have the exclusive chance to get the Stadia Premiere Edition bundle with the deal.

Just so that you know, the Premiere bundle brings home the Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller at a $19.99 discount. This is not the first time Google has partnered with an ISP – in the past, they collaborated with Verizon and BT to offer free Stadia Premiere Edition.

For how long this offer will last is anybody’s guess. If you were already on the brink of making the decision to try out both – this is the time to cash in and enjoy during the pandemic.