We knew this will happen: AT&T making a similar announcement after Verizon and T-Mobile. After the launch of the new Verizon Unlimited and updated T-Mobile ONE plans, AT&T is now offering its own Unlimited plan which will be ready for all postpaid consumers and business customers. Those who are with the carrier are offered unlimited data for media streaming, web browsing, social media access, or instant messaging.

The new AT&T Unlimited plan brings unlimited text, talk, and data on four lines for only $180. That’s value for money for the whole family or for companies and employers. More corporate discount can even be applied for additional accounts.

AT&T Entertainment Group’s Chief Marketing Officer David Christopher excitedly said, “We’re offering unlimited entertainment on the nation’s best data network where and when you want to enjoy more of what you love.” You can also take advantage of unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada from the US. If you have family, friends, and colleagues abroad in selected 120 countries, you can text them for free.

If you travel to Mexico or Canada, you can also enjoy free roaming. This means you won’t be charged extra for those calls and text messages. Simply add the Roam North America feature to your current plan before your trip or if you know you are always on-the-go.

For plans after the fourth phone line, you will receive a $40 credit after two bills. You need to pay only $220 per month until the credit starts. There is a 22GB cap of data usage. The network may slow down the speed after that.

Interestingly, according to @phonescooper, this tech journalist said the family unlimited plan isn’t exactly the best out there in market because it doesn’t include mobile hotspot or tethering. Now that’s something AT&T didn’t mention or maybe just forgot. So compared to other plans by Verizon and T-Mobile, this may not really be worth its price. What do you think?

VIA: /Z/

SOURCE: AT&T