The last time we mentioned Licensed Assisted Access was last year when the Snapdragon X16 LTE modem was released by Qualcomm. This product is said to help devices and networks reach 1Gbps of speed. After more than a year, we’re learning that both AT&T and T-Mobile have successfully tried and tested the new Internet technology. After expanding the Fixed Wireless Internet to eight more locations, AT&T has announced that it’s conducting an LTE-LAA field trials in San Francisco.

AT&T teamed up with Ericsson for this LTE-LAA technology that is said to reach high speeds of up to 1GB before this year ends. It will soon be used for the 5G Evolution as standards are already being prepped. LTE-LAA is expected to work and be able to deliver 5G speeds in the next few years to come.

As for T-Mobile, the company has also completed a mobile broadband data session live in Los Angeles using the License Assisted Access (LAA). The network announced that it’s making LTE-U available to the people which means LTE capacity is getting a boost. The enhancement is available in select areas only such as Bellevue (Washington), Brooklyn (New York), Dearborn (Michigan), Las Vegas (Nevada), Richardson (Texas), and Simi Valley (California). With LTE-U, consumers can enjoy Internet speeds like what Carrier Aggregation, 256 QAMcan, and 4×4 MIMO offer.

Both mobile carriers are serious about improving the speeds of their respect LTE networks. The two are expected to deliver more advanced and faster mobile Internet connection that more people in the United States will appreciate.

SOURCE: T-Mobile, AT&T