A few days ago, we told you that Android Wear 2.0 for the ZenWatch 2 and ZenWatch 3 are still delayed. Now we’ve got good news as the Taiwanese tech giant recently confirmed that the 3rd-gen smartwatch is finally getting the wearable OS update next week. The latest Android Wear version will be released exactly on July 11. Meanwhile, the ZenWatch 2 will receive the same update before the end of July and early in August as part of two rollouts.

This is definitely good news because we’ve been thinking it will never be ready and the ASUS will just release a new model. ASUS smartwatch users have been anticipating for this particular version of the platform because it brings a number of important features.

The ASUS ZenWatch 3 is now ready for Android Wear 2.0. This version will give the smartwatch more useful features. However, don’t expect Android Pay because the device doesn’t have NFC connectivity to enable the mobile payment service.

ASUS has been really slow in updating software updates but we’re positive this Android Wear 2.0 will make the ZenWatch 3 and the ZenWatch 2 more powerful than ever. Android Wear 2.0 for smartwatches will allow apps to run and be downloaded directly on the device. The user interface has been enhanced as well for better messaging.

VIA: Wearable