The Asus ZenPad 10 tablet can be considered a standard series offering from the Taiwanese tech giant. Two new variants were launched recently at the Computex a few months ago and now the Verizon version is ready with a new OS update. This isn’t just a simple software update but the latest Nougat version that will bring the latest security patches from Google, fixes to some issues, and optimizations to device performance.

Make sure you are connected to a reliable Internet connection and you have a full battery if you plan on getting the software update.

Specifically, this is the V5.4.4 Software Version with Android Security Patch Level dated 2017-08-01. We have no information when Android 8.0 Oreo will be ready but this one will improve mobile experience significantly. Expect your ASUS tablet to be better in multitasking and be more battery-efficient with the Nougat features.

This Android 7.0 update also brings Multi-window mode so you can enjoy two apps running simultaneously and viewing them on a screen. With the update, you can also quickly switch between apps, enhanced Notification Settings, better customization for quick settings, as well as, improved settings navigation. The update also delivers Data Saver and Enhanced Doze mode.

Expect your ASUS ZenPad 10 to receive a related alert or notification anytime soon.

SOURCE: Verizon