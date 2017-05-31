Over at this week’s Computex in Taiwan, ASUS launched two new tablet variants of the ZenPad 10. The Z301MFL and Z301ML mainly differ in specs and features but the design is just the same. The first one is the more expensive variant that comes equipped with a 1920 x 1200 display screen, 1.45GHz MediaTek MT8735A processor, a 10-hour 18W battery, 5MP main camera, 2MP front cameras, micro SIM card slot for storage expansion, and USB-C charging ports. The tablet already runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The ASUS ZenPad 10’s Z301ML variant also sports the same specs expect for the 1280 x 800 display resolution and 1.3GHz MediaTek MT8735W processor. Interestingly, this one can last longer up to 13 hours on a single charge compared to the 10 hours of the other model. Both models will arrive in three colors: Blue, Gray, or White.

If you may remember, there’s already a ZenPad 10 released last year and the previous year as well at the IFA 2015. You can say the Z301MFL and Z301ML are the 2017 models but with an improved audio system. The stereo speakers are now located at the front.

Just like the first two generations, the two also work with a keyboard dock so you can type and work with more efficiency when you need to. We’re noo sure about stylus support but as with any other tablets, the touchscreen capability should e enough. No information on availability and cost yet but we’re hoping to hear more from ASUS soon.

