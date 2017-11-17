ASUS released the Verizon-exclusive ZenFone V last September but we had to wait for a few months before it becomes available. Good news, the phone is now up for purchase online. The ASUS ZenFone V Live is now live on Verizon’s online store as a new mid-range smartphone with an affordable price of $168. You can even get the device on installment for 24 months with no downpayment.

The ASUS ZenFone V Live sports a 5-inch screen with 1280 x 720 HD resolution, curved 2.5D glass display, Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing shooter, USB Type-C port, and a 3000mAh battery. You can have up to a maximum of additional 128GB storage with the microSD card slot. The device features a fingerprint scanner for security and authentication.

Selfie addicts will love the beautification tools for YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook because of the built-in livestream filter. No need to worry about those skin blemishes because there’s a tool for that.

Housed in a full-metal body, the ASUS ZenFone V Live makes an impression with its 75% screen-to-body ratio and ASUS PixelMaster camera technology. The latter allows the user to capture high-quality images even in low-light environments. The camera also offers different pre-set modes: beautification, children, super-resolution, panorama, slow motion, depth-of-field, and time-lapse modes.

You can only avail of this ASUS ZenFone V Live from Verizon Wireless starting today.

Note that Verizon also released the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 32GB. If you’re looking for a new Android tablet that already offers fast LTE connection, we recommend this new Samsung Galaxy Tab E that already boasts a large 5,000 mAH battery. Available for $249 on full price, $149 with a 2-yr contract, or $10.41 per month with no downpayment.

SOURCE: Verizon