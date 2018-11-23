The next ZenFone device may be out soon as a mysterious phone with a notched display was recently leaked online. A phone believed to be the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 has surfaced recently before its official launch. Rumor has it the phone will be unveiled on the 11th of December but we’re taking things with a pinch of salt, at least, for now. A video was recently uploaded on YouTube but has since been removed from public view. That’s one proof the phone is legit and may be available soon.

The ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 shows a notch on the display. It looks like a premium device with the glass back although it’s not confirmed yet.

As with the recent ZenFone flagships and the M1, this one comes equipped with a dual rear camera system (12MP and 5MP) and a 13MP selfie shooter. We can’t say if ASUS will be adding some AI features though.

Other possible specs of the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 include a large 6-inch IPS LCD screen, 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, up to 6GB RAM, 64GB built-in storage, and a 5000mAh battery (like last year’s model). The phone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and we’re assuming Android Pie at launch.

We have no idea about pricing and release date but we know this will be another mid-range device. Let’s wait for ASUS to make an official announcement.

VIA: Beetelbite