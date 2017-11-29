After the Pegasus 4S that was launched in China, here’s ASUS once again with the new ZenFone Max Plus (M1). It’s an obvious follow-up to the ZenFone Max unleashed in India last year. The smartphone made an impression with its 5000mah battery and we believe this new Zenfone Max Plus is no different. The phone will be even better with more advanced specs and features starting with the 18:9 display similar to the Pegasus 4S. This makes the ZenFone Max Plus ASUS’ second time to offer a device with such bezel-less screen.



Other features include a dual camera system, 5.7-inch IPS display, full HD+ 1080 x 2160 resolution, MediaTek MT6750T chipset, 2GB or 3GB RAM, 16GB or 32GB built-in storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion (256GB max), and 4130mAh battery which is smaller compared to its predecessor. Still, that is good enough for more than a full day of talk time on 3G and 13 hours of video playback. Battery management is done by Asus PowerMaster so you can get more power.

When it comes to imaging, the ASUS ZenFone Max Plus (M1) comes equipped with a 16MP + 8MP dual camera system with f/2.0 aperture and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. Selfie addicts will love the 8MP camera and the pre-installed features for photo editing that includes eye correction, lightening, smoothing, and skin toning.

The ASUS ZenFone Max Plus (M1) is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat topped by the latest ZenUI. Other important features also include the standard WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS, micro-USB port, and face detection for added mobile security. Color options include Sunny Golden, Azure Silvery, and Black Wave. No information on pricing and availability but we’ll let you know soon.

VIA: Helpix.ru