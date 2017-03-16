ASUS unveiled the ZenFone Live a week before the Mobile World Congress opened and before the LG G6 was revealed. We noted how the phone is perfect for the selfie livestreamers with its 1.4µm sensor pixels plus soft light LED selfie flash. It’s every selfie addict’s answered prayer because the light makes the photos and videos crisp and clear.

The ZenFone Live is also ideal for the vloggers out there because of its audio capabilities. Phone features dual MEMS microphones for improved voice pickup, noise cancellation, smart amp, and a five-magnet speaker. It’s the first smartphone in the world to have an instant and live beauty technology feature so you can look good on camera all the time.

Don’t think is a novelty phone but the ASUS ZenFone Live is a feature-rich, speciality smartphone for mobile photographers. It comes with a desk-mounted stand that is easy to carry, lightweight, and is very useful. You can say it is a beauty machine that a lot of ladies will love.

This ASUS ZenFone Live is now available in Taiwan with a $4,990NT price tag which is about $164 in the US. To review, the specs and features of this mid-range device include a 5-inch IPS display with HD resolution, Snapdragon processor, 2650mAh non-removable battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB or 32GB onboard storage, 100GB on Google Drive, 13MP rear PixelMaster camera (with ƒ/2.0 aperture), and 5MP selfie camera (with f/2.2 aperture and 1.4um pixel size). Phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped by ASUS ZenUI 3.5.

SOURCE: ASUS