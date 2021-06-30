It was earlier in May when ASUS announced the new Zenfone 8. That was after a series of leaks and rumors going around even before public launch. We remember anticipating for the ASUS Zenfone 8 Mini but only a regular ASUS Zenfone 8 and the ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip were officially launched. A teardown treatment of the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip was featured. We learned there are moving parts and that there are water damage indicators. This time, the ASUS ZenFone 8 is now available in the United States which is good news for of the Taiwanese tech giant.

To review, the ASUS ZenFone 8 comes equipped with a 5.92-inch AMOLED screen with 2448×1080 FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has an IP68 rating so it can withstand dirt, sand, dust, and water depth. When it comes to imaging, there is the 64MP wide angle + 12MP ultrawide-angle dual camera system with Sony IMX686 sensor and a 12MP selfie camera.

The smartphone runs on 8GB of RAM, Snapdragon 888 processor, and a 4000mAh battery. It offers 4G/LTE and 5G connectivity aside from the usual WiFi and Bluetooth. Quick charging of the battery can be done in 25 minutes up to 60%.

ASUS is listing the ASUS ZenFone 8 with a sale price of $599.99 (from $629.99 retail price). The phone is sold unlocked but you can use it with most GSM networks in the country like T-Mobile, AT&T, and other MVNOs.