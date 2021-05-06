ASUS has yet to introduce its new ZenFone 8 series phones. The new flagship smartphones will be available in different variants. Much has been said about the devices but we can expect more will be revealed in the coming days and until the official product announcement on May 12. The latest we have are image renders of both the ASUS ZenFone 8 and the ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip plus their specs. The event teaser has been leaked and we’re anticipating the smartphones that would be big on performance yet compact in size.

ASUS ZenFone 8 Features

The ASUS ZenFone 8 phones will run on Snapdragon 888 processor. They will also offer 30W fast charging. As for the ZenFone 8 Flip, the phone is said to retain the flip camera design. It will be just one variant but we’re interested how this one will be better or different.

Our source shared the new images. Starting with the regular ASUS ZenFone 8, the smartphone still comes with a punch-hole camera placed in one corner. The rear camera system is in a rectangular form. It may be ready in two colors as shown in the image.

The ASUS ZenFone 8 will be the smaller model. It will come with a 5.92-inch FHD+ screen, 8GB RAM, the Snadpdragon 888, 128GB onboard storage, dual camera system (64MP+12MP macro),8K video recording, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 4000mAh battery. The phone will weigh only 170 grams and measure 148×68.5x9mm.

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip Specs

As for the ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip, the phone boasts a motorized camera mechanism. This means the camera can flip 180 degrees. The main camera system can also be used for selfies. Don’t expect any notch in front.

Display will be 6.67-inches FHD+ AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate. It will also run on a 5000mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset plus 256GB onboard storage.

The main imaging system will be motorized. It will include three cameras: 64MP main + 8MP telephoto + 12MP macro. 8K video recording may also be included. Dimensions are 165×77.3×9.5mm and the phone will weigh 230 gram.