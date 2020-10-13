ASUS continues to ‘Defy Gravity’ with the ZenFone 7 Series. A new phone was introduced and made ready with a triple Flip Camera and a 5000mAh battery back in August. It already runs on Android 11. It was the subject of a teardown analysis where we learned it is easily repairable. What makes it memorable is the Flip camera system that means the main camera system also doubles as the selfie shooter. All you need to do is “flip” the camera to use it as the main cam or as a front-facing camera.

The ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro comes with a rotating triple-camera that is composed of a primary 64MP main with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide sensor with PDAF, and an 8MP tele camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is a Dual-LED flash which you can also use for taking a selfie. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor.

The phone has received a score of 101 on DxOMark. Under the Selfie category, it is second on the ranking, just behind the Huawei P40 Pro. It delivers great camera results like generally accurate white balance and nice skin tones and good detail in most conditions. It shows good target exposure plus wide dynamic range in most conditions, as well as, accurate depth estimation in bokeh mode.

It has some limits like image noise in the background and unnatural skin rendering. The bokeh effect is occasionally unstable. You may also notice the limited depth of field and occasional focus failures.

When it comes to videos, you may be assured of good detail and texture/noise tradeoff and good exposure on faces down to low light. Noise on faces is well under control in bright light and indoors. When recording in bright light and indoor conditions, you will see the nice colors.

Unfortunately, there are some noticeable noise and artifacts (color quantization/tone compression/hue shift) showing on videos. Depth of field and focus instabilities are also limited. DxOMark also noted the stabilization system could be more effective when walking.