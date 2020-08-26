ASUS has finally announced its new flagship phones. The ZenFone series consists of two new devices: the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro. The hands-on video that we featured a while ago has given us a glimpse of the new ZenFone but now, here are full details of the devices that are ready to ‘Defy Ordinary’. The Taiwanese tech giant still applied the same Flip Camera system from the ZenFone 6. This means the main camera also works as a selfie shooter.

The ZenFone 7 comes equipped with an AMOLED display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G mobile processor so it offers 5G connectivity. The non-Pro variant only runs on Snapdragon 865+. The camera performance is advanced with the three cameras that work as the selfie and main shooters—the first triple Flip Camera in the world.

The battery is 5000mAh so you know it can last longer. Both phones have the same large capacity with Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging. The OLED display is new and it now comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. The ZenFone 7 features 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. The ZenFone 7 Pro only features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Perhaps the main selling point of the ASUS ZenFone 7 series is the Flip Camera system. It comes with extra zoom lens and the motorizef flip-up module. There’s a 64MP main camera with wide-angle lens, ultrawide-angle camera, and a telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. The same system works for selfies.

The ASUS ZenFone 7 series will be available in some key markets in Europe this coming September 1. It won’t be out in the United States but it’s now up for sale in Taiwan with a NT$21,990 price tag which is around $748. The ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro variant is NT$27,990 ($926).

Both phones runs on Android 10 topped by ZenUI 7. Other standard features are as follows: NFC, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, and a side mounted fingerprint scanner.