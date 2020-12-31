Just yesterday we informed you that the stable version of Android 11 was rolling out for Asus Zenfone 6 in Taiwan. We categorically said the handset owners in other markets wouldn’t have to wait too long to get the firmware update on their phones. Turns out, your wait may already be over. Asus is making the new ZenUI-based Android 11 available for users globally. The rollout is happening in stages, so your friends may see the update before you get it, but be assured, your device is not going to have to wait too long.

The global release of the OTA update brings the best of Android 11 with some native goodness of ZenUI to users around the world. The software version 18.0610.2011.107 should be notified on your Zenfone 6 as an OTA update but you can also check for the firmware manually by tapping on “System Updates” in the “Settings” on your device.

The update brings gesture navigation support to third-party launchers, but be mindful, certain third-party apps may not compatible with Android 11, so you may want to back up your Zenfone 6 before taking the leap. This is essentially important, just in case you need to roll back to Android 10 sometime later.

To minimize bloatware, Asus has done away with the Avast scanning app and some other features including ZenUI Help and one-handed mode. The PowerMaster chops have been integrated into the battery, and the update has bettered the icon management and streamlined the app drawer. The complete changelog can be found on the Zentalk Forum.

Whether Asus considers the Zenfone 6 with flip-up camera as its favorite flagship still or it’s just using the device as a testbed. In either case, the rollout of Android 11 for Zenfone 6 ahead of Zenfone 7 is what Asus users are going to take with a mixed reaction.