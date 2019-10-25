The ASUS ZenFone 5Z is over a year old but it’s still getting the latest Android version. After receiving the Android Q beta build a few months ago, Android 10 is now ready for the device. From the first beta to Android Q Beta 6 and now this–Android 10. Well, it’s still in open beta but we can expect most issues have already been resolved. It already comes with the new cover, the ZenUI 6, which will be out over-the-air.

The open beta update for the ASUS ZenFone 5Z will roll out via Firmware-Over-The-Air (FOTA). It may need you to backup your data to be sure data are safe. If you’re a beta tester, you will be glad to know the changes and new features as per the changelog: August 2019 security patch level, gesture navigation support, final APIs, final system behavoprs, official API 29 SDK, system optimizations, and of course, major bug fixes. (Download from HERE.)

Again, this is only a beta software so there will still be errors and bugs. Meanwhile, the ASUS Zenfone 4 will no longer be upgraded to Android 9 Pie according to a source.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 isn’t exactly old. It’s only two years ago so learning it won’t get the final Android 9 is disappointing. The phone has received Android 9 beta but that’s it. A final Android Pie will not be served.

From Android Nougat (7.1) to Android Oreo to Android Pie, the ASUS Zenfone 4 will remain with Pie beta. This definitely means no Android 10 either. An unfinished ASUS Zenfone 4 may be problematic in the future. We suggest you just get the latest Zenfone and ROG like the ASUS Zenfone 6, the original ASUS ROG Phone, or the ASUS ROG Phone 2.