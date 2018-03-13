Android 8.0 Oreo updates are being released left and right by OEMs and carriers. For ASUS, the ZenFone 4 Pro (ZS551KL) is now ready to receive the cooking update via FOTA. The update should be rolling out to ZenFone 4 Pros anytime soon but it may take a while for some units to get it. You can always check your phone settings manually though to be sure. Head on to Setting> About> System Update to update manually. You should see a new software version ready.

The OS update was released on March 12, 2018. This upgrades the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro to Android Oreo. It brings a number of improvements in power consumption, a long screenshot function, and substituting Cast function for PlayTo function. After the update, you may see all the app icons changed. Swiping up to show all apps is also an important change. You will also notice a more friendly UI design.

Android Oreo delivers new background limits and minimizes background activities. There’s also Autofill that quickly remembers logins and passwords to some of the frequently used apps. With Android 8.0, you can also use smart text selection, Picture-in-Picture, Notification Dots, Android Instant Apps, a new set of emojis, and Adaptive icons.

VIA: ASUS