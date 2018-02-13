The Mobile World Congress 2018 is about to open. Barcelona will be filled with the biggest names in tech and the mobile industry. Samsung may lead the pack but there is a possibility that other companies will shine brighter. Huawei and LG aren’t launching new premium flagships but the likes of Sony and ASUS are expected to show off flagships for this year. We’ve been hearing about the ZenFone 5 as the Lite version was teased recently. The ASUS ZenFone 5 is expected to arrive and be the first of the many ZenFone variants that will be released.

ASUS usually rolls out a family of ZenFone 5 but it will be a gradual release. First to be introduced will be the Zenfone 5 that will possibly be followed by the ASUS Zenfone 5z or the ASUS Zenfone 5 Lite. ASUS recently shared its numbers for Q4 2017 and a document shows that the company will also introduce the Zenfone Max Pro M1 (X00PD model). We’re assuming the latter is a follow up to the ZenFone Max Plus (M1) that launched at the CES 2018.

Availability of these phones will be sometime in March while the ASUS Zenfone 5z will be out in Summer. We’re assuming ASUS will unveil the phone at the Computex which is happening in June.

We only have information on the announcement and market release but nothing much on the specs and features. We just know the flagship phones will be powered by a Snapdragon 636 or 670 processor while the premium Zenfone 5Z may be equipped with a higher 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 chipset, 18:9 display, and dual cameras. This is the first time we’re hearing about this but ASUS may be including a notch. Let’s wait and see for the MWC 2018 reveal.

SOURCE: ASUS