After weeks of rumors and speculations, the new Zenfone 5 phones from ASUS have just been made public. Over at the Mobile World Congress 2018 conference in Barcelona, Spain, the Taiwanese tech giant took the coverS off the ZenFone devices that were earlier leaked with an 18:9 display and vertical dual cameras. We were told to expect the Zenfone 5 at the MWC. One variant was soon benchmarked on AnTuTu and today, we see these new phones. Four models are ready for all mobile categories.

ASUS ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5Z Z, and ZenFone 5Q

ASUS has taken the wraps off the ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5Z, and the ZenFone 5Q. They basically look the same but differ in specs and some features. The next-gen ZenFone 5 phones are powered by the latest Snapdragon processors ideal for the premium and mid-range level.

The ZenFone 5 is mid-range with its 6.2-inch screen, Snapdragon 636 chipset, and AI capabilities. The ZeFone 5Q is smaller at 6-inches but is ready to wow mobile photographers with the quad-camera system with rear and front wide-angle 120°shooters. The ZenFone 5Z is the most powerful with the AI engine and Snapdragon 845 SoC. It’s premium alright but pricing starts at only $499.

ASUS ZenFone 5 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.0 (Oreo)

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core

• Display: 6.2 inches IPS LCD , 18.5:9 ratio, 1080 x 2246 pixels

• Dimensions: –

• Weight: 155 g

• Battery: 3300 mAh battery (non-removable)

• RAM: 4GB or 6GB

• Storage: 64 GB

• Cam: Dual: 12 MP + unknown (rear)

• Cam: 8 MP (f/2.0, 24mm), 1080p (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi , 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0

• Others: USB 2.0, Type-C, FM radio

• Colors: Midnight Blue, Meteor Silver

ASUS ZenFone 5Q Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.0 (Oreo), ASUS Zen UI

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core, 2200 MHz, Adreno 508

• Display: 6-inch, 1080 x 2160 pixels, 402 ppi

• Dimensions: –

• Weight: 168 g

• Battery: 3300 mAh battery (non-removable)

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 64 GB , microSD

• Cam: 16MP, F2.2 (rear)

• Cam: 20MP dual (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi , 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0

• Others: Wireless screen share

• Colors: Black, Red, White

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.0 (Oreo), ASUS ZenUI 5.0

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core, 2200 MHz, Adreno 509

• Display: 6.2 inches IPS LCD, 1080 x 2246 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass

• Dimensions: –

• Weight: 155 g

• Battery: 3300 mAh battery (non-removable)

• RAM: 4GB or 6GB

• Storage: 64 GB , microSD (expandable)

• Cam: Dual 12 MP plus unknown (rear)

• Cam: 8 MP (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi , 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0

• Others: FM radio, 3.5mm jack

• Colors: Midnight Blue, Meteor Silver



ASUS ZenFone Max M1

The ZenFone Max M1 is another variant of the ZenFone Max Plus (M1) we saw last month. It boasts a 5.5-inch full-view slim-bezel screen, 720 x 1440 pixel resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, 4000mAh battery, dual rear camera setup (13MP and wide-angle), and a fingerprint sensor. Making this phone a powerhouse is the fact that it can last long hours: 36 hours of 3G talk, 23 hours of WiFi browsing, 41 hours on standby, and 16 hours of video playback. The phone can also work as a power bank so it can juice up your other gadgets.

Extended battery life is made possible with the ASUS PowerMaster. It features numerous power-management technologies that allow reverse charging and battery optimization. The results are long hours that are almost twice longer than the lifespan of most phone batteries. Color options include Sunlight Gold, Ruby, and Deepsea Black.

SOURCE: ASUS