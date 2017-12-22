Remember the ZenFone 3 Max variant released by ASUS last year? The device is getting an update as promised by the Taiwanese tech giant. This particular update is for the ZenUI 4.0 which is a lighter version of the software. ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom already have this version but you may soon receive an OTA or alert on your ZenFone 3 Max. Check if it’s V14.0200.1712.347.

Feel free to check manually though at Setting> About> System Update> update manually. ZenUI 4.0 changes, updates, and improvements will include new Game Genie mode, duplicate app installation, and an AI-powered gallery app.

We already told you about this ZenUI 4.0 before. AI skills are added to Gallery so the photos are sorted and organized. You can add photos to predefined groups of friends and other family members. There’s also the Wallpaper that changes every time screen is unlocked or turned on. Animated Themes can make your phone more alive with the changing scenes.

ZenUI 4.0 adds Safeguard and Report Location. With these two, you can trigger an SOS or be located easily when there is an emergency. The Game Genie can be very helpful because it offers walkthroughs, search for cheats, live stream, or record gameplay.

The ZenUI 4.0’s Page Marker lets you save articles and web pages so you can read them later. Twin Apps is something that mobile consumers will also love because you know, one app running isn’t always enough.

SOURCE: ASUS