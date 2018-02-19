ASUS Zenfone 5 smartphones are expected to debut at MWC 2018 next week. We’re looking at the Zenfone 5 Max, Zenfone 5 Lite, and the standard Zenfone 5. The Taiwanese tech giant’s flagship line will feature different devices with different selling points. The Zenfone 5 will have a dual camera setup for better images while the Zenfone 5 Max will be for those who want long-lasting battery life. As for the Zenfone 5 Lite, it’s best for those looking for a low-budget phone.

Over at the AnTuTu Benchmark’s database, a new ASUS phone can be found–the ASUS Z01RD. The name sounds new to us but numerous information were provided including an 18.5:9 display, 2246 x 1080 pixel resolution, 6GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and look at this: a notch.

The score listed on AnTuTu is only 238,129. That is low compared to the initial score of the Samsung Galaxy S9+ running the same processor at 265,267. Even the ZTE Nubia Z scored higher with 271,674.

The ASUS ZenFone 5 with a notch is not far from becoming a reality. It can then be in the same category as the iPhone X, Sharp Aquos S2, and the Essential PH-1 or even the unreleased Huawei P11 or P20–all designed with a notch. We’re assuming the phone will be ready for Android P since the next Android concept will possibly integrate such component.

VIA: GSMArena