ASUS is once again getting ready to ‘Defy Ordinary’. It’s already a bit late since last year’s ZenFone flagship was introduced in May. We understand the delay. It’s not uncommon these days, no thanks to the global pandemic situation. The Taiwanese tech giant is all set to announce a new smartphone—the ZenFone 7. The new Android phone was teased earlier this week. Its official launch will be August 26 but expect more related information or images will be leaked in the coming days.

ASUS has recently shared a quick teaser of the ZenFone 7. We see a device with an almost bezel-less display. We don’t see any notch nor punch hole. On the right edge of the ASUS phone, there are physical buttons that we are assuming are the power and volume rocker.

Master Leakster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) also posted some details. He said the ASUS Zenfone 7 will arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+processor and a 256GB onboard storage. The 5000mAh battery is large and makes it a good deal for 549 Euros. That’s around $655 in the US.

The 5000mAh battery makes us think ASUS is focused on delivering power. Its ASUS ROG Phone 3 is making an impression with 6000mAh battery. The choice of chipset too is special as it is the most powerful from Qualcomm to date.

ASUS Zenfone 7 w/ SD865+ 8/256GB and 5000mAh sounds like it could be a good deal at 549 Euro. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 18, 2020

For its price, the ASUS ZenFone 7 series can really be a great deal. The flagship specs may also mean it can support 5G connectivity. Furthermore, it can also allow for 5G gaming.

The ASUS ZenFone 7 series may arrive in two variants: the regular ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro. The two may differ in the processors used but we’ll confirm next week. With the ASUS ROG Phone 3 running only Android 10, we can also expect the new ZenFone to feature the same. It may also be updated to Android 11 once available.