ASUS ROG Phone 3 launched last year with super specs to satiate the urge of smartphone gamers. Up until now, the phone has been striking brilliance even after the introduction of the new ROG Phone 5 with one caveat though – the phone still runs Android 10. If you’re a ROG Phone 3, ASUS is rolling out Android 11 update for your device. The gaming phone is late to join the party but it’s better late than never.

Considering that ROG Phone 3 is one of the best gaming phones to own still, most devices launched around the same timeframe have already upgraded to Android 11, thus an update for this ROG model was long due. Thankfully, ASUS has finally begun rolling out the Android 11 firmware update for the device.

ASUS has not made any official announcement about the availability of the OS update. However, according to the changelog shared by XDA Developers, the firmware update makes noticeable tweaks to the ZenUI interface with revamped built-in apps.

In addition, the update brings everything that is expected with Android 11. We won’t get into the entire changelog, but to mention, the notable few changes include enhanced security and one-time permission control, the introduction of chat bubbles, and Bluetooth support when airplane mode is activated.

The firmware update comes with software version WW-18.0410.2105.133 and weighs about 2.72GB. You can access the update by going to Settings > System > System updates on your phone. If you are in the region where the update for Android 11 has rolled out, your ROG Phone 3 will display the notification.