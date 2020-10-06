We’ve already witnessed a teardown of the Asus ROG Phone 3 – third-generation gaming smartphone from the company – with laptop-style cooling system comprising vapor cooling chamber and mini fan for active cooling. The ROG Phone 3 is now available in the US through Asus website, Amazon, and B&H for a starting price of $1000, which gets you a gaming phone with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage. For the more memory-hungry users, the phone also comes in 16GB RAM variant which will cost $1,100.

The serious mobile gamers wouldn’t want to look beyond the ROG Phone 3, which comes with some high-end gaming-centric features and accessories to make the gaming experience more interesting. The dual SIM 5G phone features a Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, which will run even the most demanding games smoothly.

ROG Phone 3 packs a 6000mAh battery which runs the phone for non-stop gaming while the innovative cooling system keeps the device cool. Designed for demanding gamers who prefer online play hours – the phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity, features an integrated quad-mic with noise cancelation, and dual front-facing stereo speakers.

The phone gets really interesting at the display – ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen boasting 144Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10+, and has a 270Hz touch sampling rate for smooth gaming experience. When you’re done with gaming, you can take the phone out for decent photography. The triple camera setup on the back comprises 64MP main shooter, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, you get a 24-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is capable of recording videos in 8K resolution.

Along with the phone, Asus is going to make certain accessories available for gamers in the US. These accessories are aimed at delivering gaming convenience, ease, and function. ROG Phone 3 will come included with AeroActive Cooler 3, aero case, and audio jack dongle, while ROG TwinView Dock 3 (which will add an additional display to the gaming phone), ROG Kunai 3 gamepad, and more may be bought separately.