Sometimes we can’t believe ASUS is now its third-generation gaming phone. We’re not complaining. It’s actually very welcome as the world needs all the gadgets available to at least entertain us during the quarantine. Yes, most parts of the globe are still on lockdown. People are forced to stay home because the virus is still out there. We don’t think there will be any significant change for the rest of 2020 so we might as well thrive and keep ourselves busy.

The latest ASUS ROG Phone 3 has been a recent subject of a teardown by Zack Nelson. Mr. JerryRigEverything has gotten the ASUS gaming phone and he’s very much curious about its cooling solution. He’s interested so much so that he’s willing to sacrifice the screen.

As with previous teardown videos, Zack started by heating up the sides. There is no excessive glue so a bit of pulling does the job. The back panel is easy to remove with the use of a razor blade. The blade is actually seen through the glass. Cables and screws are all over so be careful if you plan on doing your teardown.

The phone features a copper heat vent and it has become useful. It’s the one responsible for cooling. It attracts and dissipates heat. It also connects to the heat pipes as described.

There is a vapor cooling chamber that also works as a cooling solution. It is joined by a mini fan for active cooling. It’s kind of similar to what you see inside computers or laptops.

The USB-C charging port doesn’t come with any shield though so you still need to be careful with using the phone around water. The phone doesn’t feature any IP rating but we see rubber gaskets and shields around for waterproofing.

The cooling solutions make the phone worthy to be your new gaming phone. It’s “cool” enough that you can play any of your favorite hardcore games.