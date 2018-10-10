The ASUS ROG Phone is the mobile gaming phone you deserve. This is according to the Taiwanese tech giant that introduced the device back in June. If overkill has a name, then it’s the ASUS ROG Phone. The gaming phone went up for pre-order last month on a Finnish website and we know it will come with mobile gaming accessories ready to blow your mind. We’ve been saying the ASUS ROG Phone will roll out in the United States soon and it seems the time has come.

ASUS will be launching the ROG gaming phone in the US this coming October 18. It’s one of the many Android phones that will be rolling out in the mobile market this month. We’ve been waiting for this one because of its epic performance, unbeatable visuals, total control, and endless possibilities as described.

Enjoy the ultimate in gaming as the smartphone is powered by a 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and Adreno 630 GPU. Since you will be playing for hours, the GameCool vapor-chamber cooling will be more than useful. The 6-inch AMOLED HDR screen with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution is complemented by a 90Hz refresh rate, 1ms response, and 108% DCI-P3 gamut for blur-fee gaming and vivid realism. Other specs include a 128GB or 512GB onboard storage and 8GB of RAM.

For the hard-core gamers, you can expect comfortable gaming with the force-feedback system, programmable ultrasonic AirTrigger sensors, and side-mounted port. You can also use an optional TwinView Dock, Gamevice controller with WiGig Dock, and Mobile Desktop Dock.

The ASUS mobile gaming phone can be pre-ordered now on Amazon, Microsoft, and the ASUS Store for $899. During the October 18 launch, the ASUS ROG phone will also be available. The other mobile accessories we previously mentioned will be out before the end of the year.