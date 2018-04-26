Less than two weeks after Acer rolled out the Chromebox CXI3 mini, here is ASUS listing the new Chromebox 3 for pre-order. The model was actually announced earlier in January but it’s only now that it’s up for sale and almost ready to roll out in the market. The Taiwanese tech giant is ready to take pre-orders. There is no official announcement but a page has been sighted in Tiger Direct listing the new ASUS Chromebox 3. There are four variants available with a starting price of $249.99 and can go up to $734.

The cheapest of the models is the one powered by a Celeron processor. The other models are on Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7. They are sold for $449.99, $500, and $734. Definitely, they all look similar in design and features–square, flat corners, and Chrome branding. There’s a USB-C, DDR4-2400 RAM, and a DisplayPort.

The ASUS Chromebox 3 is expected to directly rival the Acer CXI3 mini recently launched. It works as desktop system running on Chrome OS. The same platform running on Chromebooks is working on the Chromebox but in a smaller form factor.

This isn’t the first time ASUS has released a Chromebox. We learned of the first one back in 2014.

VIA: SlashGear