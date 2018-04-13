A Chromebook may be enough for basic mobile computing but for others who like good old PC systems, you may consider the Chromebox. It’s more of a desktop system that runs the same Google OS. The computer itself is very small but you can connect a keyboard, mouse, or monitor to complete your PC setup. Acer has recently rolled out the Chromebox CXI3 which can be used in classrooms or homes. It’s ideal for the children who only need basic functions and access to the Internet.

The Chromebox CXI3 is available in different variants–one with an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 8550U and the other one, an Intel Celeron 3865U. You may also choose the other specs: 4GB or 16GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB built-in storage, three USB 3.0, two USB 2.1, one USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet, USB-C, and a microSD slot among others.

The models’ pricing according to processors are as follows: Intel Celeron at $279, Core i3 at $469, Core i5 at $511, and Core i7 at $744. You can order your Chromebox CXI3 unit at TigerDirect but shipping will begin on April 19. The new Chromebox features the Kensington lock slot and a 65- or 90-watt power adapter. The item is now ready for pre-order.

