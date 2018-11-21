Those who grew up playing the Assassin’s Creed will appreciate the new Assassin’s Creed Rebellion which is not out on Android. Over a year ago, we said it is the game for mobile you’ve been waiting for. Well, it’s not the first and the last but it’s something we know you’ll want to introduce to your kids. Oh yes, the older games within the Android community may let their kids play with this new role-playing game they can experience on Android.

With the main goal of battling the Templars and building a brotherhood, this Assassin’s Creed Rebellion will have you building a fortress and recruiting other Assassins. Just like the old times? You bet but it will be more challenging.

As with previous Assassin’s Creed games, this one will challenge the players to assassinate and fight tactical missions in this side-scrolling adventure. Choose from any of the 40 Assassins available. The familiar characters are still here: Aguilar, Ezio, Maria, Shao Jun, Claudia Auditore, and Machiavelli.

Assassin’s Creed Rebellion will launch time-limited events so players can explore different eras. This way, more can be explored by people that are really interested in the story.

The legends of the Assassins Order are true. Feel free to train those assassins of yours to the highest ranks. The Templars must be defeated and only the Brotherhood you are looking is the force to be reckoned with.



Download Assassin’s Creed Rebellion from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Ubisoft