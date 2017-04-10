Kemco put out Asdivine Hearts a long time ago on PlayStation and brought it to mobile around 2015. Now we’re getting a sequel – “Asdivine Hearts 2” – and apart from the regular premium game where you have to pay for the download, this one is getting a “freemium” version so you can download for free.

Asdivine Hearts 2 is an RPG game true to the Kemco model. You’ll get all the basic elements of a storyline, a big baddie, and levelling up your character along the way. Two years after the first adventure took place, Asdivine Hearts’ main character Zack and his pals are back doing quests again, but this time it’s to save the parallel world of Archelio. The game makes this a bit interesting by trapping you in a world frozen by ice, without weapons in the beginning so you will have to work hard at this.

If you’re wondering if you have to play the first game to appreciate this new RPG, then the answer is “no”. According to Kemco, Asdivine Hearts 2 provides a summary of the entire first game, so you don’t have to have that information coming into the new game.

Check out the trailer video above, and then the “freemium” version below. Google Play also houses a paid version of the game, so don’t get confused and make sure you download from the link below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store