What Google Cardboard did to spread awareness about virtual reality (VR) really can’t be understated – the VR boom we have coming from last year into this year is built on a Google Cardboard-shaped foundation, with all its DIY VR devices so easily accessible for the masses. Now what Cardboard did for VR, the makers of “Aryzon” wants to do for augmented reality (AR).

Aryzon – and the 5-person team behind the project – wants to push this cardboard AR viewer to more and more people so they can finally see what it’s like to have their sight augmented with relevant digital information. The Aryzon uses of a set of lenses, cardboard and a smartphone camera to build a headset that is able to show virtual 3D content to its users in their own environment.

The headset works with majority of smartphones – both iOS and Android – and is designed like Google Cardboard as a DIY Kit. This means cheap shipping and that most consumers can build the headset themselves. The device comes with a standard AR target image and access to the free app that serves as an introduction to AR experiences.

You can still pledge around USD$27.00 to the campaign (linked below), although they have shot above their crowdfunding targets by as much as 400%. The development team behind Aryzon wants to build a software development kit next to help developers make content for the headset.

SOURCE: Kickstarter