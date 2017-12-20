Playing MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) games on mobile is now becoming a big thing, as technology on smartphones catch up with the PC platform, home of the traditional MOBA games. Tencent, the Chinese gaming giant that brought you League of Legends, is now set to give North and South American Android gamers a taste of what they think a MOBA game should be like on mobile – it’s called Arena of Valor.

Arena of Valor has already launched in other territories, so the Americas are getting this a bit late, but it will launch today. The numbers are already staggering – around 200 million who signed up for the game, and the game itself hosts around 80 million daily active users. Pretty good for a MOBA game that’s late to the party.

Arena of Valor is not the first to try MOBA on smartphones – that honor belongs to Super Evil Meghacorp’s Vainglory – which is actually not a bad game itself. Also, Riot Games is a bit peeved that a game called Mobile Legends: Bang Bang beat them to the punch – that is, copy League of Legends elements and bring them to mobile.

That said, Arena of Valor is here, and it is the true and official mobile MOBA game of Tencent. Check out Google Play Store today to get the download and start playing.

VIA: Venture Beat