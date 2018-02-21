Archos has made a lot of gadgets – you can choose from their phones, tablets, and drones. But somewhere within the French outfit’s research and development team, somebody thought the world would need an Android-powered scooter. So that’s what the Archos Citee Connect is – a scooter that has an Android device embedded on it, running Android Oreo. We don’t quite get what the functionality of the embedded Android device yet, but it’s surely going to make your scooter journeys that much more connected.

The Archos Citee Connect has a multimedia dashboard – which is actually a 5-inch display that sits between the handlebars of the scooter. The device is specked quite nicely – it has a quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage. It runs on Android Oreo, and has 3G support. The images show that you can use Google Maps on it, which is pretty logical. Archos says that the touch panel embeds “all the functions of a smartphone”, so we guess you can probably make calls on it.

On the outside, the Citee Connect looks like what a modern scooter should look like – it’s built out of aluminum, has puncture-proof 8.5-inch wheels, a 250W motor, and a 36W battery. It’s pretty lightweight at 26 pounds and can support up to 220 pounds. You can travel at speeds of up to 25 kilometers per hour, and you can probably get 25 kilometers worth of range in urban areas.

The Citee Connect will be launching in the summer of 2018, and will cost you around USD$610. You can get a docking station for charging at additional cost, but there is an extra 15% of battery power in there somewhere, due to the device’s energy recovery system, which automatically recharges the battery when you hit the brakes.

SOURCE: Archos