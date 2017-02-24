Archos will be coming to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona which kicks off in a few days’ time, and it will surely be bringing some new devices for you to look at. Archos probably has very little intention of battling it out with the big guns at the flagship niche, but it will compete in the mid-tier and entry level device market. One of these new devices would be the Archos Saphir 101 tablet.

The Archos Saphir 101 is a ruggedized tablet that will sit squarely in the entry-level market. The device features a 10.1-inch HD (720p) display powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor, and supported by 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. It’s not as robust as we would want our tablets, but for an outdoors-y type user who wants a budget tablet to bring along, this would be perfect.

Archos hypes the Saphir 101 tablet as dust and water resistant, but without an IP rating to follow that up,we don’t really know how resistant it is. Suffice it to say that it would probably survive a few drops and splashes of rain and water, but we doubt if it survives full immersion. The Saphir 101 also has an integrated keyboard for better work processes.

The Saphir 101 will run Android Nougat out of the box, and will have a large 6,000mAh battery to keep the lights on through one day, and then some. Watch out for Archos at the MWC 2017 to see their products.

