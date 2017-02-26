French tech brand Archos announced over the weekend two new smartphones–the Archos 50 Graphite and the Archos 55 Graphite. The Graphite is a new series of mobile devices that offer budget-friendly devices with good enough specs. Prices start at $137 so most people can afford the Android phones once they are released in the market. The pair was unveiled ahead of Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

Both Graphite phones boast of large displays, fast and secure authentication, high speed connectivity, and super-fast charging. Each device comes with two camera systems–5MP front-facing camera and a 13MP+2MP dual cameras at the back. There’s a fingerprint sensor that responds in less than 0.3 second for fast log-in. Each one is also powered by a 1.5GHz Quad-Core Mediatek MT6737 processor, Android 7.0 Nougat PS, 1 to 2GB RAM, and a 3000 mAh Li-Ion battery.

Other features of the Archos 55 Graphite include a 5.5” IPS Full HD screen, 2.5D contoured edge, USB-C port, 16GB onboard storage, two SIM card slots, 4G/LTE connectivity, and aluminum unibody frame. Meanwhile, the ARCHOS 50 Graphite, has toned down specs: smaller 5.0” IPS HD screen but still with 2.5D, 16GB internal storage, and only 1GB RAM.

No information on exact pricing but the Archos 55 begins at 130€ ($137) when the devices are released this coming June or just before summer starts.

ARCHOS 50/55 Key Specifications:

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

• Processor: 1.5GHz Quad-Core Mediatek MT6737

• Display: 5.0” IPS HD screen (Archos 50) with 2.5D, 5.5” IPS Full HD screen (Archos 55) with 2.5D

• Dimensions: 77.2mm x 7.8mm x 157.88mm

• Battery: 3000 mAh Li-Ion

• RAM: 1GB/2GB RAM

• Storage: 16GB (expandable up to 128GB)

• Cam: 13MP+2MP dual cameras, AF + 2MP Flash LED (main)

• Cam: 5MP (front-facing) + LED flash

• Connectivity: Bluetooth, WiFi, 4G/LTE, USB-C port

• Others: Ultra-fast charging

SOURCE: Archos