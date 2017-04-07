Stare at those lollipops all you want because by next month, the Android community may have a new King as the gap between Lollipop and Marshmallow is closing. Last February, Android distribution for Android 5.0 was at 32.5% and now it’s down to 32% while Android 6.0 was at 31.3% now at 31.2%. There’s a slight decrease but not really noticeable. The fact that Lollipop’s numbers are going down is at least good news for those wishing that Marshmallow dominates the market soon. It may happen this month or next month so we’ll keep a close eye.

The older versions–Cupcake, Donut, Eclair, Froyo–have dropped out of the race. Capturing less than one percent of the market are Gingerbread and Ice Cream Sandwich. We’re expecting the two will be gone soon as well from being part of Android Distribution.

Jelly Brean is also down to 10.1% while KitKat is still the third most popular with 20%. The new Android Nougat jumped to 4.9% from last month’s 2.8%

Nougat’s flight is still very slow but now that Android O is coming, we’re hoping OEMs and carriers will rush to release Android 7.0 to most consumers.

As for screen size configuration, hdpi (~240dpi) screens are once again the most popular with 36.3%. Knowing the top screen sizes and densities being used by Android users is important because it helps devs and designers to determine what screen configuration or size should be prioritized for their apps.

SOURCE: Android Developers