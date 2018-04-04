Not that we’re big fans of Apple Music but we know there is a percentage of the Android community that likes the Android version of the app. It was first offered in beta three years ago and it has since received numerous updates. Even while in beta, it was enabled to stream on Sonos speakers and other Sonos systems. The following year, the mobile app was updated to save music on a phone’s SD card. Apple Music for Android was improved to play music video. The music app was also offered with a family plan.

Apple Music for Android was finally out of public beta back in August 2016. It received its first major update half a year later. Another round of update delivered the app public profile and voice search.

Just last month, it got another update. That one added playlist and made possible music videos playing in the background simultaneously when other apps and services are also being used. For this month’s update, Apple Music is adding a new music video experience. This lets you find what is new and popular in Music Videos right within Browse. You can also now play videos back-to-back with your own music video playlists that you will prepare yourself.

Download Apple Music from the Google Play Store