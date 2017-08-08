It’s no secret that typing on an Android Wear interface can be difficult. Wearables all have small screens so it is nearly impossible to type sentences in full or phrases that will make sense. You can do so but it may take you a while. We have seen several related apps like the TouchOne Smartwatch keyboard, Messages for Android Wear, or that app by Minuum. We’ve heard of the name Appfour before with its Calendar app for Android Wear smartwatch, as well as, a Video Gallery. This time, the developer is introducing the Keyboard for Android Wear.

The app simply allows typing on a keyboard on your Android Wear 2.0 device. This was first available for the original Android Wear version but it’s only now that the keyboard app is ready for more wearables. It is a standalone keyboard app for several smartwatch models that support the new wearable OS. The keyboard app has been enhanced with more special characters, larger keys, Emojis, text predictions, and up to ten languages are supported (Arabic, English, Finnish, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish.

Keyboard for Android Wear also now allows swipe forward to insert space and swipe back to delete for more convenience. If you’re familiar with this keyboard app on your Android Wear watch, you’d be happy to know this one is better, faster, and more optimized.

App is downloadable for free but a full version is ready for additional customization options, non-restricted emoji usage, and configuration for large or small keys. Android Wear 2.0-powered smartwatches such as LG Watch Sport, LG Watch Style, LG Watch Urbane, Polar M600, Fossil Q watches, and the Huawei Watch can take advantage of this Keyboard for Android Wear.

Download Keyboard for Android Wear from the Google Play Store

VIA: +appfourWearApps

