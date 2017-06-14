If you haven’t heard from Apex Launcher in a while, that’s because the last update they had was way back in June 2015. Now, almost two years after, they’re back with a bang, updating their launcher for Nougat and bringing a host of new features. Here’s hoping that the developers are back on active duty, eh?

For those not familiar, Apex Launcher was one of the more popular third party launcher apps available on the Play Store alongside other notable options like Nova Launcher and Action Launcher. But the lack of updates have of course taken its toll. That should change now as the new version – version 3.3.2 – is out of beta and available for download.

Apart from being optimized for Marshmallow and Nougat, we can see that the visuals of the launcher has indeed been updated to suit our modern tastes. Here’s what’s new in this version:

* New Apex action for screen lock

* Dynamic app icons for Google Calendar

* New icon, font options for Lollipop+

* Apex settings icon in app drawer

* Remove option is back in quick actions menu

* Icon gesture settings and folder bulk add option moved into shortcut edit dialog (pro only)

* Other improvements and bug fixes

* Updated translations

Check out the new Apex Launcher via the download link below. If you’ve used it before, you know that the launcher is highly customizable and should fit most of what you need it for.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store