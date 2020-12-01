After showing promise with the Geekbench tests, the MediaTek MT6893 chipset slated for 2021 also looks promising as per the AnTuTu benchmark testing. The chipset is one of the three SoC’s coming in the TSMC’s 6nm process-based Dimensity lineup. In fact, it can be said as the middle variant of the three processors developed by MediaTek to take on Qualcomm. The chipset shows promise as revealed by the speed tests for CPU and GPU performance – edging out the outgoing Qualcomm flagship – the Snapdragon 865.

This spells good news for phone manufacturers looking to go the MediaTek alley since Qualcomm chipsets are a tad pricier. According to the official AnTuTu benchmark tests, the MediaTek MT6893 chipset got a better combined score as compared to Snapdragon 865 on the Oppo Find X2 Pro.

The chipset in development has a better GPU performance, whereas it lags a bit behind in CPU scores. The unidentified phone used for the test is an 8GB RAM/256GB storage version running on the 90Hz display having 2300×1080 resolution.

This chipset by MediaTek has a quad-core Cortex-A78 CPU, a quad-core Cortex-A55 design, and a Mali-G77 GPU. The number of cores is not known yet as this chipset looks to cater to the higher mid-range market while the slightly better MT6895 chipset under development promises better to do even better.

Coming on to the AnTuTu scores, the MT6893 SoC scored an overall 622409 points. The CPU score of the chipset is 175351, the GPU score is 235175, the MEM score is 123535 and the UX score is 88348.

Compare this to the Snapdragon 865’s scoring chart – the overall score is 611419, CPU score is 186750, GPU score touches 222405, MEM score is at 103906, and UX score is slightly higher at 98350. Although these are preliminary results, the picture will get clearer in the coming months about the performance of the upcoming chipsets by MediaTek.