We’ve always known Anker to offer the most powerful powerbanks and chargers in the market today. We’ve featured a number of products already including the Anker Roav, PowerCore Speed, and a USB Type-C-ready Wall Charger. In case you didn’t know, Anker is one the most popular USB charging brands in the United States. We know over 20 million people have already tried the Anker advantage.

The latest entry to the company’s lineup is this Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD. This new portable battery offers high-speed charging not only for your smartphones but also for tablets and USB-C notebooks. It comes with a pair of USB (5V/3A) ports and one USB-C (30W) port.

This Anker unit boasts of a 26800mAh capacity that it can charge a laptop at least one time, tablets twice, and phones up to seven times. It’s powerful enough that you can recharge your gadgets three times faster than other smaller powerbanks. Anker offers an 18-month warranty when you buy this PowerCore+ 26800. You can get one now on Amazon for $99.99. Original price listed is $119.99 so this new price is already a good deal.

Note that this Anker powerbank is compatible with most smartphone that have USB-C but sadly, it won’t work with the HP Spectre and HTC 10. This is is capable of fast-charging but if you are to charge your Lumia 950, Samsung W700, or MacBook Pro, sorry but you cannot juice up at full speed using the PowerCore+ 26800. Make sure you also press the LED Power Wheel you see before you connect your device. This will then activate the USB-C output as per instruction.

