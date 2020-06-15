Android TV and Stadia integration will happen sooner than soon as we’ve been learning related information. Google has been working on the two, improving the platforms separately, so someday, they will work seamlessly. If you may remember last year, we told you that Stadia could work with Android 11. Google Stadia on Android TV is happening soon as the gaming platform is being updated to support more phones and with mobile touch controls. There’s also that Stadia 2.19 APK hinting at non-certified phone support plus the five new games being added to the Stadia Pro plan.

Meanwhile, the Android TV lineup will be getting a new model. That’s the ‘Sabrina’ we’ve mentioned a while back and it is said to come with a remote, as well as, support for Stadia. Today, we’re learning the tech giant has started testing a low-latency gaming mode on the upcoming Android TV dongle.

The Android TV dongle is the device codenamed ‘Sabrina‘. This device could play very well with Stadia. The gaming platform has yet to really take off. We’re guessing it will once playable on more devices.

The next-gen Android TV dongle (aka Sabrina) could support Stadia. We won’t be surprised if it happens since Stadia already works with Chromecast Ultra. There is no announcement or confirmation yet but a firmware build for the Android TV dongle gives an idea about the specs of the hardware.

The “Sabrina” Android TV dongle is said to come with 2GB of RAM and Amlogic S905X2 SoC. The latter can support Dolby Vision, video decoding for 4Kp75 10-bit H.265 content, up to 4Kp60 video output via HDMI 2.1, HLG, and HDR video playback with HDR10.

The next Android TV device may have the ‘SabrinaService’ pre-installed. It could offer ‘Auto Low Latency Mode’ as there are some references to it. This could be related to the ‘Game Mode’ in future Android TV devices.

Google bringing Stadia support to Android TV will happen. Several references have surfaced. It’s only a matter of waiting for the official reveal. The last Stadia update we know enables Android TV support but it’s not stable yet. We’re looking forward to other features like quick access to Netflix, YouTube, and mic.