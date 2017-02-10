Android Things is the evolution of Brillo, which we’ve talked about before. Google needs an internet-of-things (IoT) platform, and Android Things seems to be the software platform they’re banking on for this niche of the market. While waiting for the first release, developers get to test out the second Developer Preview that just rolled out.

Android Things Developer Preview 2 has some new features to flaunt coming from the initial version. The new DP now has USB audio support for the Intel Edison and Raspberry Pi 3 devices. There’s also the addition of TensorFlow, which is really the highlight feature of this version. This feature allows for machine learning and computer vision to be applied to an IoT platform.

In Google’s example, a device can access a camera and TensorFlow will allow it to perform object recognition and image classification which activates the machine learning part of the platform. This opens up a lot of possibilities for the platform.

The developer preview can be downloaded from the official download pages. There are devices where you can test the preview now, like the Raspberry Pi. If you need to test it out, go for it and tell us about it.

SOURCE: Google