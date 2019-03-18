Android Q Beta is now ready for new and old Pixel phone owners. After months of speculations, rumors, and leaks, Pixel phone owners and users of other Android phones can preview the Android Q. By now, you already know that the Android team has removed background clipboard access. Android Q was rooted already, thanks to a Magisk developer. We were also told Android may do away with the back navigation button and will be adding new permissions.

The beta program will be ready for more devices. We’ve listed the features and enhancements Android devs have prepared but there are more.

The Active Edge on your Pixel 2 or Pixel 3 can now be remapped. You can soon squeeze the Pixel phone sides to launch special apps or functions. This is more similar to the HTC Edge Sense that lets you launch the Google Assistant, silence alarms, and more.

You can remap the Active Edge by using third-party apps and assistants. Note that you can also do these changes on the older Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL.

Android Q allows for third-party assistants. There may be limit to what functions can be done or revised but good thing there’s the Android Debug Bridge (ADB).

Looking at the Pixel Launcher, we can see the possibility of iPhone-style navigation gestures for the newest Android desserti. With the update, swiping right on the pill is seamless while swiping left can easily let you switch to a task.

If you wish to go home, just swipe up on the pill. Swipe up again and hold pill to show app overview. The navigation is now on the app. Swipe down on the website and see the notification panel also go down.

VIA: XDA Developers (1),(2)