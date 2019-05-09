Android Q Beta 3 is ready for more OEMs. The subject has been mentioned several times and we’re glad the Android development team and major mobile companies are staying true to their word. Project Treble and Project Mainline help to make timely updates. The goal is an updated mobile OS all the time. Under this Project Treble program, Android devs worked with several OEMs like ASUS, LGE, Nokia, OPPO, realme, and Sony among others. The number of Android Q Beta devices has been upped to almost a dozen.

A complete list was provided yesterday. There are numerous flagship phones that can be considered as Android Q Beta phones. The latest phones from the more active brands are included: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Huawei, Sony, and Essential.

OnePlus announced the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T owners are given access to the Android Q developer preview. The new OnePlus 7 will also receive Android Q.

Xiaomi has added the Mi 9 and the Mi Mix 3 5G to the Android Q Beta program. The top Chinese OEM Huawei has added Huawei Mate 20 Pro to the beta program but we can also expect other Huawei premium flagships will receive Android Q.

Sony may be silent the past few weeks but the Sony Xperia XZ3 is also getting Android Q. Even the Essential Phone is part of the Android Q beta program although we already know that.

Only select phones can run the Android Q Beta version. Other models we know getting the Q are as follows: ASUS ZenFone 5Z, all Pixel phone models, LG G8 ThinQ, Nokia 8.1, OPPO Reno, realme 3 Pro, TECNO SPARK 3 Pro, Vivo X27, Vivo NEX S, and Vivo NEX A.The Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, and the Google Pixel XL already have the new OS since March 13.

The Android Q Beta version delivers new privacy and security features, new APIs for connectivity, NNAPI extensions, faster app startup, Vulkan 1.1 support, new media codecs and camera functions, plus enhancements for foldables. The new version should be ready for download.